We Analyzed the Future Direction of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC), Here is What We Found

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) went up by 15.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s stock price has collected 9.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that GameStop, Pfizer, Stitch Fix, SentinelOne: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE :DTC) Right Now?

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Solo Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.83, which is $6.5 above the current price. DTC currently public float of 31.89M and currently shorts hold a 9.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTC was 628.80K shares.

DTC’s Market Performance

DTC stocks went up by 9.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.06% and a quarterly performance of -13.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Solo Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.05% for DTC stocks with a simple moving average of -44.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DTC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DTC Trading at 19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +25.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC rose by +9.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw -64.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from Merris John, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $4.89 back on May 27. After this action, Merris John now owns 118,126 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $439,800 using the latest closing price.

Webb Somer, the Chief Financial Officer of Solo Brands Inc., purchase 50,256 shares at $4.28 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Webb Somer is holding 70,372 shares at $215,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.78 for the present operating margin

+59.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc. stands at +2.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.