We Analyzed the Future Direction of GreenBox POS (GBOX), Here is What We Found

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) went up by 33.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.83. The company’s stock price has collected 33.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ :GBOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBOX is at 4.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GreenBox POS declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.05, which is $2.93 above the current price. GBOX currently public float of 17.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBOX was 535.30K shares.

GBOX’s Market Performance

GBOX stocks went up by 33.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.42% and a quarterly performance of -67.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.43% for GreenBox POS. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.45% for GBOX stocks with a simple moving average of -68.89% for the last 200 days.

GBOX Trading at -16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.05%, as shares surge +36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBOX rose by +33.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8298. In addition, GreenBox POS saw -73.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBOX starting from Wei Min, who purchase 3,473 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Jun 17. After this action, Wei Min now owns 13,973 shares of GreenBox POS, valued at $3,574 using the latest closing price.

Wei Min, the Chief Operating Officer of GreenBox POS, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Wei Min is holding 10,500 shares at $13,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.02 for the present operating margin

+43.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenBox POS stands at -100.57. Equity return is now at value -79.50, with -36.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.