Wall Street Pummels Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) After Recent Earnings Report

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company's stock price has collected 4.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :MMAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 1.52.

MMAT currently public float of 270.79M and currently shorts hold a 11.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMAT was 6.14M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stocks went up by 4.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.75% and a quarterly performance of -19.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.97% for MMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -55.85% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -25.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9343. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -61.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Welch Thomas Gordon, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jun 24. After this action, Welch Thomas Gordon now owns 2,450,243 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $44,800 using the latest closing price.

Welch Thomas Gordon, the 10% Owner of Meta Materials Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Welch Thomas Gordon is holding 1,948,242 shares at $45,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-932.22 for the present operating margin

-12.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -2228.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.