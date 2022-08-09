Wall Street Pummels Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) After Recent Earnings Report

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.57. The company’s stock price has collected 8.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.81.

SID currently public float of 715.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 7.41M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went up by 8.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.69% and a quarterly performance of -25.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.40% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -28.50% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.