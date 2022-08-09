TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) went up by 13.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.61. The company’s stock price has collected 36.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ :TPIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for TPI Composites Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.71, which is -$3.3 below the current price. TPIC currently public float of 35.62M and currently shorts hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPIC was 582.18K shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stocks went up by 36.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.91% and a quarterly performance of 74.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for TPI Composites Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.21% for TPIC stocks with a simple moving average of 39.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPIC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for TPIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TPIC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

TPIC Trading at 57.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares surge +74.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +36.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw 42.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Siwek William E, who purchase 1,340 shares at the price of $14.68 back on Dec 15. After this action, Siwek William E now owns 106,686 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $19,670 using the latest closing price.

Lockard Steven C, the Director of TPI Composites Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $14.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Lockard Steven C is holding 428,702 shares at $43,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.69 for the present operating margin

-2.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -9.21. Equity return is now at value -136.50, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.