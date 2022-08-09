TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Just Got Our Attention

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) went up by 102.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s stock price has collected 105.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ :TOP) Right Now?

TOP currently public float of 4.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOP was 309.68K shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.84% for TOP Financial Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for TOP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.61% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +105.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.31. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 21.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.