The Chart for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s stock price has collected 23.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/20 that Inovio Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Placed on Hold After FDA Questions

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $3.24 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 7.06M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went up by 23.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.76% and a quarterly performance of -11.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.83% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.58% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of -38.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to INO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

INO Trading at 24.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +23.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from BENITO SIMON X, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, BENITO SIMON X now owns 75,305 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,500 using the latest closing price.

Weiner David B., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Weiner David B. is holding 892,625 shares at $17,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17535.79 for the present operating margin

-166.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -17109.87. Equity return is now at value -76.50, with -63.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.