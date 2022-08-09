The Chart for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.12. The company’s stock price has collected 7.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 16 hours ago that Tesla, Palantir, Global Blood and More Stock Market Movers

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.98, which is -$7.82 below the current price. FSLR currently public float of 95.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 1.84M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went up by 7.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.21% and a quarterly performance of 47.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.60% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 30.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $126 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to FSLR, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 45.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +54.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.37. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Buehler Patrick James, who purchase 489 shares at the price of $102.10 back on Aug 05. After this action, Buehler Patrick James now owns 4,117 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $49,927 using the latest closing price.

ANTOUN GEORGES, the Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar Inc., purchase 9,946 shares at $100.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that ANTOUN GEORGES is holding 37,300 shares at $999,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.74 for the present operating margin

+24.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at +16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.