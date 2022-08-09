Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) went up by 23.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected 26.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX :TKAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKAT is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Takung Art Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. Today, the average trading volume of TKAT was 176.13K shares.

TKAT’s Market Performance

TKAT stocks went up by 26.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.44% and a quarterly performance of 8.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Takung Art Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.14% for TKAT stocks with a simple moving average of -30.50% for the last 200 days.

TKAT Trading at 17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +20.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT rose by +26.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7700. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -47.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11204.62 for the present operating margin

+99.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -11206.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.