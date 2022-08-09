MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) went up by 23.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s stock price has collected 46.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :MYMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYMD is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MYMD currently public float of 33.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYMD was 168.34K shares.

MYMD’s Market Performance

MYMD stocks went up by 46.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.12% and a quarterly performance of 75.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.22% for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.85% for MYMD stocks with a simple moving average of 22.23% for the last 200 days.

MYMD Trading at 77.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares surge +33.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD rose by +46.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Silverman Joshua, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Nov 26. After this action, Silverman Joshua now owns 88,775 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $37,772 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Joshua, the Director of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Silverman Joshua is holding 83,775 shares at $65,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

Equity return is now at value -124.10, with -113.00 for asset returns.