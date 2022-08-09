Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NuZee Inc. (NUZE)

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) went down by -25.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.60. The company’s stock price has collected -30.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/12/21 that Rivian Automotive Stock Price: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ :NUZE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUZE is at -1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NuZee Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NUZE currently public float of 12.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUZE was 29.48K shares.

NUZE’s Market Performance

NUZE stocks went down by -30.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.45% and a quarterly performance of -46.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for NuZee Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.96% for NUZE stocks with a simple moving average of -63.20% for the last 200 days.

NUZE Trading at -25.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUZE fell by -30.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0973. In addition, NuZee Inc. saw -79.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-923.83 for the present operating margin

-4.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuZee Inc. stands at -962.91. Equity return is now at value -102.90, with -89.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.76.