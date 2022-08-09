Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) went up by 29.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s stock price has collected 32.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Nordson to Acquire CyberOptics for $380 Million

Is It Worth Investing in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ :CYBE) Right Now?

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYBE is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CyberOptics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is $4.97 above the current price. CYBE currently public float of 7.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBE was 72.32K shares.

CYBE’s Market Performance

CYBE stocks went up by 32.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.62% and a quarterly performance of 24.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for CyberOptics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.85% for CYBE stocks with a simple moving average of 31.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBE stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for CYBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYBE in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $36 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2020.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBE reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CYBE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

CYBE Trading at 38.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +57.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBE rose by +32.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.09. In addition, CyberOptics Corporation saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYBE starting from Selzer Michael M., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $38.19 back on Mar 02. After this action, Selzer Michael M. now owns 12,478 shares of CyberOptics Corporation, valued at $171,832 using the latest closing price.

Bertelsen Jeffrey A., the CFO and COO of CyberOptics Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $46.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Bertelsen Jeffrey A. is holding 94,832 shares at $185,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.45 for the present operating margin

+46.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberOptics Corporation stands at +13.74. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.