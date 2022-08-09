Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) went down by -6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.53. The company’s stock price has collected -24.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BV) Right Now?

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BV is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for BrightView Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $5.76 above the current price. BV currently public float of 37.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BV was 169.26K shares.

BV’s Market Performance

BV stocks went down by -24.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.30% and a quarterly performance of -20.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for BrightView Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.35% for BV stocks with a simple moving average of -25.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BV

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BV reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for BV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

BV Trading at -19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -16.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BV fell by -24.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, BrightView Holdings Inc. saw -29.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BV starting from DONNELLY THOMAS C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 20. After this action, DONNELLY THOMAS C now owns 169,489 shares of BrightView Holdings Inc., valued at $58,750 using the latest closing price.

MSD Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of BrightView Holdings Inc., sale 5,906,954 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that MSD Partners, L.P. is holding 5,906,954 shares at $82,579,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.47 for the present operating margin

+23.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightView Holdings Inc. stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV), the company’s capital structure generated 92.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.11. Total debt to assets is 37.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.