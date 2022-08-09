Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) went up by 71.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.98. The company’s stock price has collected 94.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Karuna’s Schizophrenia Data Are ‘Best Case Scenario’ for the Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KRTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $216.79, which is -$62.94 below the current price. KRTX currently public float of 27.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRTX was 314.32K shares.

KRTX’s Market Performance

KRTX stocks went up by 94.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.21% and a quarterly performance of 125.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 85.07% for KRTX stocks with a simple moving average of 100.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $170 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRTX reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for KRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to KRTX, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

KRTX Trading at 101.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 48.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +86.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX rose by +94.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.90. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from Brannan Stephen K., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $133.29 back on Jul 11. After this action, Brannan Stephen K. now owns 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,999,350 using the latest closing price.

HEALY JAMES, the Director of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., purchase 72,223 shares at $122.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that HEALY JAMES is holding 2,072,441 shares at $8,857,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389.17 for the present operating margin

+98.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stands at -389.04. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -32.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.57.