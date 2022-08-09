JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) went up by 11.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :JCSE) Right Now?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3,650.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JCSE currently public float of 5.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCSE was 593.62K shares.

JCSE’s Market Performance

JCSE stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -83.77% and a quarterly performance of -67.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.83% for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -62.21% for JCSE stocks with a simple moving average of -78.57% for the last 200 days.

JCSE Trading at -78.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.77%, as shares sank -83.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCSE rose by +11.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.2300. In addition, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited saw -88.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JCSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stands at +0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.