Is Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) a Keeper?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE :RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RITM is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rithm Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.44, which is $2.51 above the current price. RITM currently public float of 464.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RITM was 6.05M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.86% and a quarterly performance of -10.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Rithm Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.69% for RITM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.42% for the last 200 days.

RITM Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+88.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +26.66. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.