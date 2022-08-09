Is Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) a Keeper?

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) went down by -5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected 25.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Self-Driving Trucks Start to Propel Land Rush Near Major Cities

Is It Worth Investing in Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :EMBK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Embark Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $8.21 above the current price. EMBK currently public float of 351.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMBK was 5.96M shares.

EMBK’s Market Performance

EMBK stocks went up by 25.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.26% and a quarterly performance of -86.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for Embark Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.89% for EMBK stocks with a simple moving average of -88.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMBK stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EMBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMBK in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $20 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to EMBK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

EMBK Trading at -19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.27%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMBK rose by +25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4465. In addition, Embark Technology Inc. saw -93.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EMBK

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.27.