Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company's stock price has collected 14.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paysafe Limited (NYSE :PSFE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Paysafe Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.43, which is $1.39 above the current price. PSFE currently public float of 545.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSFE was 6.22M shares.

PSFE’s Market Performance

PSFE stocks went up by 14.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.16% and a quarterly performance of -16.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Paysafe Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.07% for PSFE stocks with a simple moving average of -33.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSFE

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSFE reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PSFE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to PSFE, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

PSFE Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSFE rose by +14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Paysafe Limited saw -41.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paysafe Limited stands at -7.46. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.