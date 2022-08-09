Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) went down by -11.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.37. The company’s stock price has collected -39.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ :HYZN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hyzon Motors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.20, which is $3.15 above the current price. HYZN currently public float of 87.02M and currently shorts hold a 22.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYZN was 2.11M shares.

HYZN’s Market Performance

HYZN stocks went down by -39.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.19% and a quarterly performance of -33.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for Hyzon Motors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.68% for HYZN stocks with a simple moving average of -52.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HYZN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

HYZN Trading at -34.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -39.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -62.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from Knight Craig Matthew, who purchase 166,000 shares at the price of $8.22 back on Nov 22. After this action, Knight Craig Matthew now owns 343,200 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $1,365,151 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1558.16 for the present operating margin

-269.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at -228.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.87.