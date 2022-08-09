Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went up by 6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 7.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DNN currently public float of 805.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.63M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went up by 7.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.10% and a quarterly performance of 3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.14% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +24.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1305. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.