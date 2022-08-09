Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRQS currently public float of 12.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 3.02M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went up by 6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.54% and a quarterly performance of -60.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.06% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -74.72% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -41.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -27.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4250. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -79.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Equity return is now at value 191.50, with -123.80 for asset returns.