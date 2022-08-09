Here’s Our Rant About Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 10.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.17. The company’s stock price has collected 22.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :XERS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XERS is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $4.15 above the current price. XERS currently public float of 131.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XERS was 1.70M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS stocks went up by 22.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.82% and a quarterly performance of -11.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.91% for XERS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to XERS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +22.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5275. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw -36.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on May 12. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,508,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $140,380 using the latest closing price.

PRESTRELSKI STEVEN, the Chief Scientific Officer of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., sale 11,228 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that PRESTRELSKI STEVEN is holding 569,780 shares at $27,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-212.66 for the present operating margin

+72.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -247.48. Equity return is now at value -264.00, with -59.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.