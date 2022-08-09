Here’s Our Rant About Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went up by 8.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s stock price has collected 19.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. TOPS currently public float of 39.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 598.58K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went up by 19.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.39% and a quarterly performance of -44.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.09% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -53.15% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +19.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3517. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -52.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +15.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.