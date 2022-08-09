Here’s Our Rant About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went down by -8.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.33. The company’s stock price has collected 8.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LXRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.30, which is $13.42 above the current price. LXRX currently public float of 70.03M and currently shorts hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXRX was 1.53M shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX stocks went up by 8.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.10% and a quarterly performance of 43.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.40% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.71% for LXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on January 29th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

LXRX Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from Artal International S.C.A., who purchase 16,173,800 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Aug 01. After this action, Artal International S.C.A. now owns 48,433,261 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,434,500 using the latest closing price.

Invus US Partners LLC, the Director of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 982,600 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Invus US Partners LLC is holding 5,303,814 shares at $2,456,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29224.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -29448.99. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -69.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.