Here’s Our Rant About Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went down by -4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price has collected -0.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

The average price from analysts is $13.33, which is $0.97 above the current price. GOTU currently public float of 254.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 4.53M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went down by -0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.71% and a quarterly performance of 8.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.36% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of -18.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $2.60, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to GOTU, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7865. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw -17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value -54.10, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.