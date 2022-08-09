Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Just Got Our Attention

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went up by 5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.61, which is $1.25 above the current price. GTE currently public float of 359.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 7.33M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went down by -0.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.50% and a quarterly performance of -22.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.48% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2030. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw 65.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+40.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +8.97. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.