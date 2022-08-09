8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 10.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. Barron’s reported on 12/10/20 that 8×8 Names Former RingCentral Exec As CEO

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for 8×8 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is $2.76 above the current price. EGHT currently public float of 116.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 2.04M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.65% and a quarterly performance of -42.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.51% for 8×8 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.94% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of -61.05% for the last 200 days.

EGHT Trading at -13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -70.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Zinn Matthew, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Jul 19. After this action, Zinn Matthew now owns 281,821 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $6,853 using the latest closing price.

Zinn Matthew, the SVP-CLO, Secretary of 8×8 Inc., sale 779 shares at $4.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Zinn Matthew is holding 283,263 shares at $3,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. Equity return is now at value -107.60, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.