Can Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Remain Competitive?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s stock price has collected -8.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 3.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.64, which is $12.98 above the current price. AR currently public float of 268.24M and currently shorts hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 8.68M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went down by -8.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.19% and a quarterly performance of -2.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 164.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $47 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AR Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +14.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.34. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 105.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Ash W Patrick, who sale 36,701 shares at the price of $38.89 back on Aug 01. After this action, Ash W Patrick now owns 870,270 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $1,427,302 using the latest closing price.

CLARK ROBERT J, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $40.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that CLARK ROBERT J is holding 71,227 shares at $200,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+33.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -2.85. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.