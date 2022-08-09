Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock price has collected 4.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE :SAN) Right Now?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.15.

SAN currently public float of 16.62B and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAN was 7.24M shares.

SAN’s Market Performance

SAN stocks went up by 4.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.51% and a quarterly performance of -8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Banco Santander S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.57% for SAN stocks with a simple moving average of -21.14% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw -22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +12.29. The total capital return value is set at 2.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 557.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.78. Total debt to assets is 30.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 407.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.