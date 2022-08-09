Atlas Corp. (ATCO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s stock price has collected 19.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Corp. (NYSE :ATCO) Right Now?

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATCO is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Atlas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.11, which is $2.89 above the current price. ATCO currently public float of 186.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATCO was 720.39K shares.

ATCO’s Market Performance

ATCO stocks went up by 19.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.16% and a quarterly performance of 10.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Atlas Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.41% for ATCO stocks with a simple moving average of 4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATCO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATCO reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for ATCO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

ATCO Trading at 21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +33.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCO rose by +20.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, Atlas Corp. saw -0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.73 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Corp. stands at +24.32. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.