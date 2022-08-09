A Lesson to Learn: SOS Limited (SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) went up by 42.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.50. The company’s stock price has collected 76.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited (NYSE :SOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SOS Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00. Today, the average trading volume of SOS was 400.61K shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS stocks went up by 76.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.74% and a quarterly performance of -56.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for SOS Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 65.64% for SOS stocks with a simple moving average of -73.32% for the last 200 days.

SOS Trading at -8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.23%, as shares surge +48.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS rose by +76.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, SOS Limited saw -75.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.56 for the present operating margin

+5.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited stands at -13.76. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.09.