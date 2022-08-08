We Analyzed the Future Direction of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Here is What We Found

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s stock price has collected 10.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Palantir Stock Extends Its Slide as the Street Loses Confidence in Its Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

PLTR currently public float of 1.72B and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 42.71M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR stocks went up by 10.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.48% and a quarterly performance of 13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.23% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of -18.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw -37.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Glazer David A., who sale 105,553 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Aug 02. After this action, Glazer David A. now owns 1,911,484 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $1,163,236 using the latest closing price.

Sankar Shyam, the of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Sankar Shyam is holding 1,918,506 shares at $1,243,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.50 for asset returns.