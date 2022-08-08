We Analyzed the Future Direction of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), Here is What We Found

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went up by 27.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.88. The company’s stock price has collected 54.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Helbiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. HLBZ currently public float of 1.81M and currently shorts hold a 32.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 2.14M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went up by 54.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.61% and a quarterly performance of -45.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.59% for Helbiz Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.62% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of -80.79% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.04%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ rose by +54.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5971. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -86.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 327,425 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jul 20. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 4,872,101 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $203,986 using the latest closing price.

Palella Salvatore, the Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 2,044,676 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Palella Salvatore is holding 4,544,676 shares at $2,024,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.74 for the present operating margin

-164.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helbiz Inc. stands at -560.78. Equity return is now at value 746.00, with -197.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.