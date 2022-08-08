Wall Street Pummels ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) After Recent Earnings Report

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.72. The company’s stock price has collected 6.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that What ChargePoint Earnings Say About the State of EV Charging in America

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.73, which is $6.8 above the current price. CHPT currently public float of 325.68M and currently shorts hold a 12.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 10.45M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went up by 6.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.80% and a quarterly performance of 21.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.34% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

CHPT Trading at 22.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +39.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from CHIZEN BRUCE R, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Aug 02. After this action, CHIZEN BRUCE R now owns 3,985 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $64,523 using the latest closing price.

CHIZEN BRUCE R, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CHIZEN BRUCE R is holding 24,162 shares at $64,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.14 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -54.87. Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -33.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.