Wall Street Pummels Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) After Recent Earnings Report

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) went up by 19.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected 27.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that Want Clean-Energy Stocks? Buy These 3.

Is It Worth Investing in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :CLMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLMT is at 2.23.

The average price from analysts is $24.17, which is $10.51 above the current price. CLMT currently public float of 62.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLMT was 134.08K shares.

CLMT’s Market Performance

CLMT stocks went up by 27.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.05% and a quarterly performance of 1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.73% for CLMT stocks with a simple moving average of 16.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLMT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CLMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLMT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLMT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CLMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLMT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CLMT Trading at 31.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares surge +52.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMT rose by +27.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. saw 18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.60 for the present operating margin

+4.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stands at -8.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.