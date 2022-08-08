Wall Street Pummels bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) After Recent Earnings Report

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went up by 22.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s stock price has collected 38.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Arena, Harley-Davidson, Bluebird Bio, Peloton: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for bluebird bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.78, which is $2.01 above the current price. BLUE currently public float of 70.60M and currently shorts hold a 18.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 7.49M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went up by 38.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.35% and a quarterly performance of 38.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.70% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of -19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

BLUE Trading at 35.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +38.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -44.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Eggimann Anne-Virginie, who sale 1,358 shares at the price of $4.95 back on Jul 12. After this action, Eggimann Anne-Virginie now owns 42,252 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $6,722 using the latest closing price.

Klima Thomas J, the Chief Commercial Officer of bluebird bio Inc., sale 3,753 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Klima Thomas J is holding 71,439 shares at $11,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15322.36 for the present operating margin

-1000.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -15364.23. Equity return is now at value -131.50, with -84.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.