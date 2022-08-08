The Chart for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.47. The company’s stock price has collected 3.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that ‘Clean energy’ hiring expands in red and blue states. Enter your zip code to see if jobs are near you.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :RIVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.57, which is $24.64 above the current price. RIVN currently public float of 773.46M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIVN was 20.22M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN stocks went up by 3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.77% and a quarterly performance of 16.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.96% for RIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -38.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $61 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIVN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at 17.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +3.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.92. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -65.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from FLATLEY JAY T, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $29.31 back on May 26. After this action, FLATLEY JAY T now owns 92,616 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $1,172,400 using the latest closing price.

Behl Jiten, the Chief Growth Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 1,608 shares at $25.83 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Behl Jiten is holding 25,900 shares at $41,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Equity return is now at value -73.80, with -40.10 for asset returns.