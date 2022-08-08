The Chart for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) went up by 12.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.12. The company’s stock price has collected 6.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BBAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.25, which is $10.55 above the current price. BBAI currently public float of 5.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAI was 237.43K shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stocks went up by 6.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.82% and a quarterly performance of -73.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.16% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.72% for BBAI stocks with a simple moving average of -61.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

BBAI Trading at -31.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.51%, as shares sank -26.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw -52.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.90 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -84.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.