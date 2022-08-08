The Chart for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) went down by -10.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ :BAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAND is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Bandwidth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.14, which is $20.21 above the current price. BAND currently public float of 19.14M and currently shorts hold a 13.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAND was 540.72K shares.

BAND’s Market Performance

BAND stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.76% and a quarterly performance of -40.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.38% for Bandwidth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.13% for BAND stocks with a simple moving average of -63.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to BAND, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

BAND Trading at -14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares sank -17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.28. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -77.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Suriano Douglas A, who sale 239 shares at the price of $19.01 back on Jul 01. After this action, Suriano Douglas A now owns 6,277 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $4,543 using the latest closing price.

Carreker Marina C., the President of Bandwidth Inc., sale 265 shares at $19.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Carreker Marina C. is holding 6,572 shares at $5,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

+43.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at -5.57. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.