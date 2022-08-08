The Chart for Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price has collected -21.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE :ARIS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Aris Water Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.90, which is $6.13 above the current price. ARIS currently public float of 21.05M and currently shorts hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARIS was 498.46K shares.

ARIS’s Market Performance

ARIS stocks went down by -21.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.70% and a quarterly performance of 5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Aris Water Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.17% for ARIS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARIS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ARIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARIS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $24 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARIS reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ARIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ARIS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ARIS Trading at -11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARIS fell by -21.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, Aris Water Solutions Inc. saw 28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARIS starting from COLONNETTA JOSEPH, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $17.87 back on Mar 17. After this action, COLONNETTA JOSEPH now owns 12,693 shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc., valued at $89,358 using the latest closing price.

COY DEBRA, the Director of Aris Water Solutions Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that COY DEBRA is holding 1,500 shares at $19,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+33.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aris Water Solutions Inc. stands at -4.02. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.