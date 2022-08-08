Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) went up by 31.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.92. The company’s stock price has collected 87.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ :SIEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIEN is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sientra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $4.94 above the current price. SIEN currently public float of 60.74M and currently shorts hold a 20.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIEN was 732.19K shares.

SIEN’s Market Performance

SIEN stocks went up by 87.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.95% and a quarterly performance of 2.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.61% for Sientra Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.77% for SIEN stocks with a simple moving average of -46.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIEN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SIEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2020.

SIEN Trading at 48.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.87%, as shares surge +56.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN rose by +87.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8842. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw -62.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIEN starting from Menezes Ronald, who sale 78,498 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Nov 10. After this action, Menezes Ronald now owns 427,302 shares of Sientra Inc., valued at $445,084 using the latest closing price.

Van Hove Caroline F., the Executive Chairman of Sientra Inc., sale 6,087 shares at $5.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Van Hove Caroline F. is holding 146,720 shares at $34,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.54 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sientra Inc. stands at -77.49. Equity return is now at value -136.30, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.