Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) went up by 15.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected 41.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ :AHPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHPI is at -3.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. AHPI currently public float of 3.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHPI was 50.99K shares.

AHPI’s Market Performance

AHPI stocks went up by 41.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.33% and a quarterly performance of 3.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.39% for AHPI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.92% for the last 200 days.

AHPI Trading at 35.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.31%, as shares surge +38.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHPI rose by +41.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. saw -56.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHPI starting from WEIL JOHN D, who sale 135,864 shares at the price of $8.43 back on Nov 26. After this action, WEIL JOHN D now owns 0 shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc., valued at $1,145,199 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at -4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.21. Equity return is now at value -20.90, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.50. Total debt to assets is 11.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.