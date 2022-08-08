Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went up by 28.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 4.44M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went down by -8.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 531.56% and a quarterly performance of 130.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 39.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 45.14% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 87.75% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of 132.59% for the last 200 days.

PGY Trading at 141.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.97%, as shares surge +563.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -8.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 129.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.