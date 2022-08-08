Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) went up by 45.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.52. The company’s stock price has collected 9.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :IVDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IVDA is at -4.17.

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.07 above the current price. IVDA currently public float of 8.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVDA was 42.36K shares.

IVDA’s Market Performance

IVDA stocks went up by 9.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.31% and a quarterly performance of -12.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.61% for Iveda Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.78% for IVDA stocks with a simple moving average of -74.92% for the last 200 days.

IVDA Trading at 43.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.59%, as shares surge +57.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA rose by +51.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2589. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw -92.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.10 for the present operating margin

+43.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -156.35. Equity return is now at value 187.00, with -117.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.