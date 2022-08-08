Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) went up by 10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s stock price has collected 28.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :TIRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TIRX currently public float of 5.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIRX was 191.72K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX stocks went up by 28.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.68% and a quarterly performance of 12.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.87% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.83% for TIRX stocks with a simple moving average of -33.09% for the last 200 days.

TIRX Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.09%, as shares surge +13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +28.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7584. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -45.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -69.68.