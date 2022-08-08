Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) went down by -6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VINO is at 0.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.46. VINO currently public float of 9.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINO was 623.79K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.34% and a quarterly performance of -74.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.97% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.12% for VINO stocks with a simple moving average of -83.03% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at -49.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -44.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3686. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -85.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.07 for the present operating margin

+72.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -44.59. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.