Is Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) a Keeper?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went up by 5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s stock price has collected 9.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 5.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.75, which is $4.53 above the current price. MARA currently public float of 96.98M and currently shorts hold a 30.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 17.82M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went up by 9.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 102.14% and a quarterly performance of -10.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.25% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.26% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of -46.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $7 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to MARA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

MARA Trading at 57.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +66.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw -56.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from DENUCCIO KEVIN A, who purchase 15,424 shares at the price of $9.63 back on May 12. After this action, DENUCCIO KEVIN A now owns 99,999 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $148,533 using the latest closing price.

OKAMOTO MERRICK D, the Executive Chairman of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., sale 83,333 shares at $37.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that OKAMOTO MERRICK D is holding 5,486,480 shares at $3,084,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.91 for the present operating margin

-31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -24.04. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 49.89.