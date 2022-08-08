Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) a Keeper?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) went up by 20.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.21. The company’s stock price has collected 27.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AERI is at 0.35.

AERI currently public float of 42.26M and currently shorts hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERI was 620.50K shares.

AERI’s Market Performance

AERI stocks went up by 27.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.85% and a quarterly performance of 15.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.35% for AERI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AERI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AERI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AERI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AERI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AERI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AERI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

AERI Trading at 26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERI rose by +27.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AERI

Equity return is now at value 55.40, with -12.60 for asset returns.