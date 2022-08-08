Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MMTec Inc. (MTC)

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) went down by -15.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 120.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ :MTC) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTC is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MMTec Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
MTC currently public float of 1.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTC was 375.74K shares.
MTC’s Market Performance
MTC stocks went up by 120.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.75% and a quarterly performance of -6.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 120.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.79% for MMTec Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.74% for MTC stocks with a simple moving average of -50.20% for the last 200 days.
MTC Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.57% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 39.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 120.75%, as shares surge +54.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC rose by +120.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, MMTec Inc. saw -48.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for MTC
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -992.78 for the present operating margin
- +72.22 for the gross margin
The net margin for MMTec Inc. stands at -1079.69. Equity return is now at value -81.10, with -72.50 for asset returns.