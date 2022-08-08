Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) went down by -11.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.89. The company’s stock price has collected 207.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ :MOHO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ECMOHO Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. MOHO currently public float of 34.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOHO was 3.15M shares.

MOHO’s Market Performance

MOHO stocks went up by 207.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 113.24% and a quarterly performance of 90.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 89.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.32% for ECMOHO Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 111.56% for MOHO stocks with a simple moving average of 20.18% for the last 200 days.

MOHO Trading at 109.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 89.13%, as shares surge +119.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOHO rose by +207.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1900. In addition, ECMOHO Limited saw -6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.41 for the present operating margin

+6.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECMOHO Limited stands at -42.57. Equity return is now at value -88.90, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.